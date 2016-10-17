Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in the 10th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition, which was organized at Baku Expo center and was officially supported by the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, at the exhibition, BHOS presented architectural model of the BHOS’ new campus, various brochures, publications and other promotion materials. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov also participated in the exhibition. The Higher school participation in the event attracted strong interest of the visitors, especially among students and young people willing to study at BHOS. Their numerous questions were answered by BHOS representatives and students participating in the exhibition.

This year the Education exhibition was attended by representatives of universities, colleges and other education facilities from Azerbaijan, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and other countries. In general, within the framework of the exhibition, visitors were presented with bachelor, master and postgraduate programs, including second higher education and MBA courses, foreign language for business courses, internships and training sessions.