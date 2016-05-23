State Student Admission Commission to hear appeals

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Student Admission Commission established Appeals Commission to consider applicants' appeals about the content of test items used for I and IV specialty groups in exams of previous years

Report was told in the SSAC, Appeals Commission building located at Salamzade Street, 28, in Baku Asia University building.

Applicants may contact the Appeals Commission today from 10.00 to 17.00 p.m local time.

Notably, an explanation of questionnaires and tests used in the examination will be posted in SSAC's website and Facebook page.