Ambassador: Over 1000 Azerbaijanis applied for scholarships to study in Hungary this year

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Over 1000 Azerbaijanis have applied for a scholarship to study in Hungary in 2017.

The Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski told Report.

He called the implementation of this program successful, despite the fact that in 2015 only 58 people applied for the scholarship: "Notably, the program Stipendium Hungaricum implies the training of 200 citizens of Azerbaijan in Hungary at the expense of the Hungarian Government. This agreement was signed during the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Hungary in 2014 and began to be implemented since 2015.