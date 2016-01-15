14 departments of Azerbaijan Technical University canceled

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ '14 departments canceled at Azerbaijan Technical University last year. This process will continue in 2016.'

Report informs, Havar Mammadov, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University said.

He stated that these works are part of reforms in Education Ministry: 'Depending on standards change, amount of teaching load changes, too. As well as similar specialties, earlier available, are combined.'

According to the rector, in 2015, there were 47 departments in the university: 'As a result of conducted reforms, at present only 33 departments operate in university. 12 departments combined in October-December. Several more departments will be combined in April-May. Following changes in the university will be related with distribution of teaching load.'