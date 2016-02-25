 Top
    Chamber of Accounts detects shortcomings at the state committee

    State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent identified 300 cases of illegal cancellation of orders

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ During inspections at the Technical Regulation and Standardization Department of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents have been detected 300 cases of illegal cancellation of the order.

    Report informs, auditor of Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts, Jafar Hasanov said.

    According to him, violations found during inspection of unit costs of this structure: "We have carried out checks in various organizations, presenting them instructions, then eliminated them when coming back. We urge audit organizations to consider and pay attention to these facts."

