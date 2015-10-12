Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nobel prize in economics won by Angus Deaton, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Angus Deaton has helped to “transform the fields of microeconomics, macroeconomics, and development economics”, say the Committee, by linking detailed individual choices and aggregate outcomes.

Angus Deaton, aged 69, is based at Princeton, where he researches health, wellbeing, and economic development.

He is the Dwight D Eisenhower professor of economics and international affairs at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton.

The economics prize is the only one of the six awards not created in Swedish philanthropist and scientist Alfred Nobel's 1895 will, instead founded by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968 - has been controversial since its inception, with some seeing it as veering too close to politics.

Unlike the medicine, physics, and chemistry prizes, all announced last week, "economics is not an experimental science," Peter Englund, the former head of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee.