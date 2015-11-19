Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev.

According to him, on November 20 rain is expected at night in some places of Absheron peninsula. The morning will be foggy in some places in the south-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 10-14 C in the daytime.

Weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the morning fog and rain is expected in eastern regions. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.