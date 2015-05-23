Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forecast for May 24 in Azerbaijan revealed. As the Senior Hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev said to Report, on Sunday in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, sometimes overcast during the day mainly rainless weather.Rain expected in some areas of the peninsula.

In the morning, South-east wind will blow during the day. At night the temperature will be 10-15 °C, and 20-25 °C during the day.

On May 24, the weather will be rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy in some places, lightning and rain is expected. East wind will blow and strengthen in some areas. Air temperature will be +12+17°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime, +6+11°C at night and +16+21°C in the noon in mountains.