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    Bashirli: Azerbaijani could attract AI investment via high-capacity digital connectivity

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:53
    Bashirli: Azerbaijani could attract AI investment via high-capacity digital connectivity

    High-capacity digital connectivity could help attract investments in data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to Azerbaijan, said Samad Bashirli, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Speaking at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku, themed Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure, Transport, Logistics, Green Energy and Digitalization Along the Middle Corridor, Bashirli highlighted that the planned Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project will strengthen digital connectivity between Europe and Asia by creating an additional route for high-capacity data transmission across the Caspian Sea.

    He added that the project will enhance the resilience of regional communications networks and reinforce Azerbaijan's role as a digital transit hub.

    "The combination of high-capacity digital connectivity, reliable energy supply, and growing renewable energy potential can attract investments in data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence infrastructure. We are working with international partners, including Oracle, Dell Technologies, and BP, to expand these opportunities," Bashirli said.

    digital connectivity Artificial intelligence Samad Bashirli Ministry of Economy Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line Middle Corridor
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Yüksəktutumlu rəqəmsal əlaqə Azərbaycana AI investisiyaları gətirə bilər"
    Самед Баширли: Высокоскоростная цифровая связь может привлечь ИИ-инвестиции в Азербайджан
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