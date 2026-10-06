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    South Korea's Lee says AI appears to have been used in bank hacks

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    • 06 October, 2026
    • 12:06
    South Korea's Lee says AI appears to have been used in bank hacks

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that AI models ​are believed to have been used in some recent hacking ‌incidents against banks and called for the country to develop cybersecurity methods suited to the AI era, Report informs via Reuters.

    "In some hacking incidents, signs have emerged of AI being used, causing considerable ​public concern and anxiety," Lee said during a cabinet meeting. "Please ​establish the circumstances swiftly and clearly, and concentrate personnel ⁠and resources on minimising the damage."

    South Korea's police have launched a ​full-scale investigation into the hacking attacks against commercial banks that led ​to a breach of customers' personal information, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

    Shinhan Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and others had reported cyberattacks, the Financial Services ​Commission (FSC) said on Friday, while Yonhap reported that Hana Bank ​and Woori Bank had also suffered breaches.

    Authorities have not yet disclosed details on what ‌kind ⁠of AI tools were used in the hacking incidents or the full scale of the breaches.

    Artificial intelligence Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) South Korea
    Президент Южной Кореи заявил об использовании ИИ при атаках на банки
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