Weather forecast for August 26 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 26 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report, that cloudy weather and occasionally rain are expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 26. Mild north wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +23+26°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +19+21°C at night and +23+25°C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm, while relative humidity will be 80-90%.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +22 +23°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +23+24°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +24 +25°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightening and occasionally rain are expected tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely to be in some regions. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +22+27°C in the daytime; +6+11°C at night and +12+17°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on August 26-28, comfort weather condition is expected which may be favorable for weather-sensitive people.