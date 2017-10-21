Unstable weather, heavy rain predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 22.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Mist will be observed on some places in morning. South-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 10-14 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 18-23 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 20-22 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 757 mm Hg from 761. Relative humidity will be 75%-85% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 20-25 in daytime, 2-7 on mountains at night, 11-16 in daytime.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns, weather will be unstable in northern and eastern regions from October 23 daytime to 24 daytime. Lightning, intermittent and heavy rain predicted on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places. River level will rise.