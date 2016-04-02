Temperature in Azerbaijan will drop by 5-6 degrees on Sunday

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 3 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, it will be foggy in some places of the capital and peninsula at night and in the morning, the rain is expected in the evening.

Occasional north-west wind will be mild at the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Drizzle and fog is expected in some areas in Azerbaijani regions on April 3. In the afternoon weather will be rainy, fog is possible in some places, sleet and snow will fall in mountainous regions. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.