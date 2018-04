Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Exact time of winter solstice in Azerbaijan was announced.

PhD in Physics, Deputy Director for the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi, Khidir Mikayılov told Report, winter in Azerbaijan will begin on December 21 at 14:44:12.

It will be the longest night.

The days will lengthen starting from December 21 and spring equinox will occur on March 21.