Rain will fall tomorrow in some places of capital

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula in the morning and in the evening.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 11-14 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

Rain will fall in some northern and eastern regions of Azerbaijan at evening and night. It will be foggy in some places, east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-10 C at night, 10-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -1 to 4 degrees C at night, 4-7 C in daytime.