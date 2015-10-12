Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hunter fined 9 thousand manats in Azerbaijan for illegal hunting of leopard.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, resident of the village of Sim in Astara region Boyukzadeh Natig Nabi oglu in the border zone of the National Park Hyrcanus illegally hunted leopards, which are in the Red Book, and was arrested on October 9, 2015 on the sale of skin of the animal.

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources categorically condemns the hunt for rare species of leopards, considered the pearl of Azerbaijan calls upon the population to treat nature with care and combat poaching.