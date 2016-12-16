High wind and snow in Baku tomorrow, roads will be icy - WARNING

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 17, Baku and Absheron peninsula will be mainly rainless. In the morning mist and drizzle is predicted. However, in some places toward the evening rain, sleet and snow is expected. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature oin Absheron peninsula will be at 0-3 C of frost at night, 0+3 C in daytime, in Baku 0-2 C of frost at night, +1+3 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mm Hg to 772 mm Hg column.

Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In some regions of Azerbaijan rain, sleet and snow is expected. Showers will be intensive. Fog in some places is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. The temperature will be -1-6 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime, in the mountains -9-14 C of frost at night, 0-5 C of frost in daytime. The roads will be icy.

On December 17, north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula, in the evening, at night and in the morning on December 18 rain, sleet and snow is expected. At night and in the morning the roads will be icy.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow blowing of strong north wind in Absheron peninsula in the daytime will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.