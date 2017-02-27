Siyavush Novruzov: Competition in some countries costs lives of innocent people

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Spreading a split among people and creating chaos by magnifying religious affiliation is a today's unpleasant reality. Unfortunately, grave crimes in the context of inter-religious factor has been increasing in recent years.

Report informs, Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) told in his interview to NAP's official website.

"This is today's unpleasant reality that civilization and competition of theological values exist in several countries in addition competition in economic, political and military fields. Unfortunately, this competition is not healthy in some countries and costs lives of innocent people. Bloody events in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other Muslim countries of Near East might be an example. Therefore, we need to find alternatives to prevent confrontation on religious grounds in the Muslim world. There is a need to deliver to the world that Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims are not terrorists in order to prevent such unpleasant situations".

S.Novruzov added that declaration by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to mark 2016 as a "Year of Multiculturalism" and this year "Year of Islamic Solidarity" as its logical extension is a challenge to the world saying "Let be tolerant, respect each other, be able to be solidary, establish a dialogue between religions and sects" call.