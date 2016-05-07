Ruling party leadership pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 7, in connection with the 93rd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, leadership of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) have visited the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to Azerbaijan's great leader and laid a wreath and flowers at his tomb.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, NAP Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Chief of the Department of Social and Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Ali Hasanov, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Bahar Muradova, President of the National Academy of Sciences, Academician Akif Alizadeh, Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov, MPs, heads of the local authorities, regional organizations, party chairmen, public and political figures have attended the ceremony.

A prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers put on her grave.