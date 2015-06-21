Rehabilitation Center for Children Needing Special Care established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Rehabilitation Center for Children Needing Special Care was established under State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service of The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade signed a relevant decree.

So, the building built jointly in the framework of the project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Uralsib Russian financial corporation, with the territory of 0.1092 ha and located in Baku city, Surakhani district, Yeni Gunashli village, D residential area, st. Abbas Fatullayev, 29A, with the equipment and other fixed assets and materials were transferred to the balance of the Rehabilitation Center for children needed in special care. This center is under the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service.

Funding the maintenance of the Centre will be carried out at the expense of funds provided by the central state budget expenditures for the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.