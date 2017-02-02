Presidential award will be given to 6 young Azerbaijanis - LIST

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On presenting Presidential Award for Youth in 2017".

Report informs, according to the order, following persons will be presented Presidential Award for Youth in 2017 for distinguishing in the fields of culture, science, education and social activities:

Baghirov Emil Ogtay

Israyilova Aygun Alimardan

Majidova Maryam Teymur

Seyidov Mirhasan Mirheydar

Sukhostat Lyudmila Valentinovna

Vakilov Vurghun Mehman.