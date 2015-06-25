President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev attends opening of a naval base

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a naval base on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, the head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the general layout of the base.

The Azerbaijani President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the base, and then met with its personnel.

Chief of the General Staff of the Navy Shahin Mammadov reported to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the soldiers.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Then the head of state reviewed the conditions created at the naval base.