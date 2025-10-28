Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 12:07
    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the water filter production facility of "Firtina Su Sistemleri" LLC in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28, according to Report.

    "Firtina Su Sistemleri" LLC was registered as a resident of the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2024.

    The facility, with a project value of approximately 1.2 million manats, produces equipment for liquid filtration and purification using Chinese technology. It plans to manufacture 210,000 filters and 15,000 water filter devices annually. The products, including devices and spare parts, are supplied to the domestic market and exported to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

    The facility currently employs 50 people, with plans to expand employment in the near future.

    Ilham Aliyev “Firtina Su Sistemleri” LLC
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Sabirabadda su filtrlərinin istehsalı müəssisəsinin fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Президент ознакомился с деятельностью предприятия по производству фильтров для воды в Сабирабаде

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed