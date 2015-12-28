President Ilham Aliyev signs a pardon order

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a pardon order 'On pardon of number of prisoners'.

Report informs, member of Pardon Issues Commission under President , MP Azay Guliyev reports.

The order was made guiding by Item 22 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reviewing appeals of number of prisoners, their family members, Commissioner for Human Rights, organizations for defense of human rights to Azerbaijani President and considering personality, health, family status, behavior during serving a sentence and taking as a basis humanism principles.

Order refers totally to 210 people.