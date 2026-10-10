Kallas: EU to approve largest package of sanctions against Russia since start of war

EU foreign ministers are set to approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war on October 12, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this in a post on X.

According to her, Russian strikes over the past two days have killed more than 80 civilians in Ukraine.

Lifting sanctions on Russian diesel fuel will provide Moscow with additional revenue to wage its war, she said, adding that now is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe will not do so.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that an agreement had been reached following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on large-scale supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets.