World Championships: Ushangi Kokauri wins silver medal – UPDATED

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Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri has won a silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the athlete lost to Russian judoka Inal Tasoev in the final.

The tournament, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ahmad Yusifov won gold in the 60 kg category, while Zelim Tskayev claimed silver in the 81 kg category. Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won bronze medals.

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Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri has advanced to the semi-finals of the World Judo Championships in Baku after defeating compatriot Kanan Nasibov in the quarter-finals.

According to Report, Nasibov still has a chance to win a medal if he wins his repechage bout for bronze.

Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) claimed silver, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) won bronze medals.