Finnish PM to propose suspending tourist visas for Russians
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- 10 October, 2026
- 18:29
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Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo intends to propose that the European Council suspend the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens, Report informs, citing Yle.
"One concrete measure I intend to propose at the next European Council meeting is suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russians for travel to Europe," Orpo said during a broadcast on Yle.
The Finnish prime minister also expressed concern that Russia could attempt to carry out acts of sabotage on European territory.
Finlandiyanın Baş naziri Aİ-yə rusiyalılara turist vizalarının verilməsini dayandırmağı təklif edəcək
Премьер Финляндии предложит ЕС прекратить выдачу турвиз россиянам
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