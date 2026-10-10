Finnish PM to propose suspending tourist visas for Russians

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Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo intends to propose that the European Council suspend the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens, Report informs, citing Yle.

"One concrete measure I intend to propose at the next European Council meeting is suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russians for travel to Europe," Orpo said during a broadcast on Yle.

The Finnish prime minister also expressed concern that Russia could attempt to carry out acts of sabotage on European territory.