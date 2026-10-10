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    Finnish PM to propose suspending tourist visas for Russians

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    • 10 October, 2026
    • 18:29
    Finnish PM to propose suspending tourist visas for Russians

    Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo intends to propose that the European Council suspend the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens, Report informs, citing Yle.

    "One concrete measure I intend to propose at the next European Council meeting is suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russians for travel to Europe," Orpo said during a broadcast on Yle.

    The Finnish prime minister also expressed concern that Russia could attempt to carry out acts of sabotage on European territory.

    Petteri Orpo European Union Russians
    Finlandiyanın Baş naziri Aİ-yə rusiyalılara turist vizalarının verilməsini dayandırmağı təklif edəcək
    Премьер Финляндии предложит ЕС прекратить выдачу турвиз россиянам
    44 - Tezliklə
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