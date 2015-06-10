 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of employees in one of state bodies increased

    In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on making amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activities of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan". 

    Report informs, according to the decree, the number of staff employees of the State Agency was determined as 492.

    The number of employees of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was 432 up to now.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi