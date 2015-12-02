Azerbaijan prepares new draft law on strengthening fight against religious extremism

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ New draft law considering strengthening fight against religious extremism in Azerbaijan was prepared.

Report informs, 'On fight against religious extremism' draft law prepared together by Legal Policy and State Building Committee and Religious Organizations and Public Associations Committee of Milli Majlis.

New draft law defines new responsibilities for relevant organizations of state. Under draft law, during spreading of religious extremism in any region, village, district, special legal regime will be applied there while state law enforcement agencies carrying out measures and operations against religious extremism. Emergency regime will not be announced in the concrete region of religious extremism. Any action against operation of Internal Troops, law enforcement agencies in the territory will be considered as violation of legal regime and persons carrying out such actions will be punished strictly.

Draft law will be discussed in the joint session of both Committees today in parliament today.

After discussions, draft is expected to be recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session to be held on December 4.