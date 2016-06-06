New chief of Penitentiary Service was appointed - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ New chief of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry has been appointed. Report informs, Police Major-General Jeyhun Hasanov was appointed to this post.

Before this appointment, J.Hasanov has worked for the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA),Chief of the Traffic Police Department.

The former chief of the Penitentiary Service was Madat Guliyev.

In accordance with the Presidential order dated 20.10.2015, Madat Guliyev was appointed the First Deputy Minister of National Security, with the Presidential order dates 14.12.2015, was appointed the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS).