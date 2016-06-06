 Top
    Close photo mode

    New chief of Penitentiary Service was appointed - EXCLUSIVE

    Jeyhun Hasanov has worked for the Ministry of Internal Affairs

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ New chief of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry has been appointed. Report informs, Police Major-General Jeyhun Hasanov was appointed to this post.

    Before this appointment, J.Hasanov has worked for the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA),Chief of the Traffic Police Department.

    The former chief of the Penitentiary Service was Madat Guliyev.

    In accordance with the Presidential order dated 20.10.2015, Madat Guliyev was appointed the First Deputy Minister of National Security, with the Presidential order dates 14.12.2015, was appointed the Chief of the State Security Service (SSS).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi