State fees for issuing several licenses reduced twice

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "On some measures in the field of licensing," fees paid for license issuing on activities was reduced the amount of state.

Report informs, the majority of fees was reduced twice. Licenses on a variety of types of activities were canceled.

After that, a perpetual license will be issued. When the decree comes into force, all the valid licenses will be considered perpetual.

State fees for issuance of a license on recycling and disposal of toxic wastes was reduced from 1100 AZN to 550 AZN.