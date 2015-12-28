Milli Majlis: Attempts of Armenian hackers group prevented

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan commented on information about a group of Armenian hackers who tried hacking the official website of the Parliament.

Report was told in Parliament on December 27, some Armenian media spread false information about the hacking the website by a group Armenian Cyber Army.

According to the information, various attempts made by Armenian hackers failed to destroy website of the Milli Majlis, were futile, and no damage caused to the system:

"Protection program was activated and prevented damage to the system and as a result the system has been temporarily restricted, and then restored by administrator. Both administrative and our technical capabilities allow timely prevent such attempts. It is impossible to affect the activity of the Milli Mejlis website by such actions."