Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Up to date 3 candidates registered in Agdash constituency No 90.

Report informs chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said.

According to him, as a whole the nomination of 14 persons approved in this district: "9 of them have already submitted signature lists to the CEC."

Mazahir Panahov warned candidates.

He noted that the conduction of campaign by candidates before the start of the campaign is undesirable.