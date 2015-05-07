Kamal Abdullayev: Some Western countries renounce the multiculturalism policy

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/"At present, Azerbaijan's policy of multiculturalism and developments in this area should be an example for the world, including Western countries, which have historically been known for their rich experience in this sphere."

Report informs, the State Counsellor of the Republic of Azerbaijan on International Affairs, Multiculturalism and Religion Kamal Abdullayev, speaking at the international conference "Azerbaijan in the modern world", dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

He said that, many Western countries, including Britain, France, Germany, today formally renounce the policy of multiculturalism, which was carried out for many years: "Most likely, these are just the political excuses. Maybe this is an attempt of multiculturalism policy in these countries, which failed. And from this background, the demonstration of our country the policy of multiculturalism, which is progressing today, and developing, has led to the fact that, many people in different corners of the globe appreciating true justice, recognize our country as the center, which reached the image of the indestructible multicultural state . We can safely to say that, the Azerbaijani multiculturalism has become one of the major strokes of the political image of the country. One of the wishes of the founder of Azerbaijani multiculturalism was exactly to do that."

K.Abdullayev added, the merits of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this area is very large.