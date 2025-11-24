Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Hikmat Hajiyev: OTS is strengthening with broader, multi-layered cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 12:01
    Hikmat Hajiyev: OTS is strengthening with broader, multi-layered cooperation

    There is broad and multi-dimensional cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, during the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the OTS, Report informs.

    According to Hajiyev, the Turkic family is growing stronger, more resilient, and increasingly united:

    "Within the OTS, we have multifaceted cooperation. There are various formats bringing together state institutions across 34 different areas. However, until now, there has been no format uniting non-governmental organizations. Today, we are pleased to establish a mechanism that brings together NGOs and civil society organizations - an essential component of people-to-people ties and a driving force for unity across the Turkic world."

    The official opening ceremony of the forum was held today at the Gulustan Palace in Baku. More than 500 civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are taking part.

    Hikmet Hajiyev Solidarity Forum of NGOs Turkic states OTS
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Türk Dövlətləri Təşkilatı çərçivəsində çoxşaxəli əməkdaşlıqlar var
    Хикмет Гаджиев: В рамках ОТГ существует многогранное сотрудничество

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed