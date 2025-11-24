Hikmat Hajiyev: OTS is strengthening with broader, multi-layered cooperation

There is broad and multi-dimensional cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, during the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the OTS, Report informs.

According to Hajiyev, the Turkic family is growing stronger, more resilient, and increasingly united:

"Within the OTS, we have multifaceted cooperation. There are various formats bringing together state institutions across 34 different areas. However, until now, there has been no format uniting non-governmental organizations. Today, we are pleased to establish a mechanism that brings together NGOs and civil society organizations - an essential component of people-to-people ties and a driving force for unity across the Turkic world."

The official opening ceremony of the forum was held today at the Gulustan Palace in Baku. More than 500 civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are taking part.