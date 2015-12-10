 Top
    Drink driving penalty to increase in Azerbaijan

    At present, the amount of the fine is 300 AZN

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties due to the use of alcohol, drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogue, or other strong-effect matters while driving increased in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs it is planned in amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences (CAO).

    So that, penalties due to the use of alcohol, drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogue, or other strong-effect matters while driving will increase from 300 AZN to 400 AZN or Six-month to one-year suspension of driving privilege.

