Diplomats visit restored Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

On October 31, the heads of embassies and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Report informs.

During the visit, the guests were briefed on the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the village following its liberation, as well as the conditions created for returning residents.

The delegation included more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

Accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, this marked the 20th visit of diplomatic corps representatives to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.