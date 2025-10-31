Diplomats visit restored Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
Domestic policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 12:07
On October 31, the heads of embassies and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Report informs.
During the visit, the guests were briefed on the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the village following its liberation, as well as the conditions created for returning residents.
The delegation included more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.
Accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, this marked the 20th visit of diplomatic corps representatives to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
Latest News
13:35
Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aidRegion
13:27
Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%Business
13:24
Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVEBusiness
13:19
Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%ICT
13:08
Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025Business
13:02
Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnershipForeign policy
12:58
SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exportsEnergy
12:52
Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reformsForeign policy
12:50