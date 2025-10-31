Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Diplomats visit restored Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 12:07
    Diplomats visit restored Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    On October 31, the heads of embassies and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Report informs.

    During the visit, the guests were briefed on the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the village following its liberation, as well as the conditions created for returning residents.

    The delegation included more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

    Accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, this marked the 20th visit of diplomatic corps representatives to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    Horovlu village Jabrayil diplomatic corps liberated territories
    Photo
    Video
    Azərbaycanda akkreditə olunmuş xarici diplomatlar Horovluda olublar
    Photo
    Video
    Зарубежные дипломаты посетили село Хоровлу в Джебраильском районе

    Latest News

    13:35

    Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Region
    13:27

    Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%

    Business
    13:24

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    13:19

    Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%

    ICT
    13:08

    Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025

    Business
    13:02

    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    Energy
    12:52

    Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reforms

    Foreign policy
    12:50

    Montenegro court releases detained Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed