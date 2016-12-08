Date of next plenary session of Milli Majlis named

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will be held on December 16.

Report informs, budget package for 2017 will be approved in the session.

The budget package includes draft laws "On state budget for 2017", "On cost of living in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017", "On need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017", "On budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017" and cost estimates of the Milli Majlis and Chamber of Accounts for the year 2017.

Notably, issues of the budget package were discussed in the 3-day plenary sessions of Milli Majlis starting from December 6, MPs put forward proposals. Parliament gave the Government time till December 16 to assess the proposals.