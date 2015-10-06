Azerbaijan tighten rules for establishment of religious media

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, for institutions of religious publications will be need to obtain the permit of relevant executive authority. Report informs, amendment to the Law "On mass media" was made today at the next plenary session of Milli Mejlis.

According to the supplement to the Article 14 of the law, establishment of media, documents on establishment of religious publications also will include the conclusion of relevant executive authority.

Amendments to the law adopted by a vote.