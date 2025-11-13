Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Domestic policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 17:21
    11 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

    A total of 11 families, comprising 45 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Vangli in the Aghdara district and received the keys to their new houses.

    According to Report, the key handover ceremony was attended by employees of Restoration, Construction and Management Service and others.

