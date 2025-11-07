Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Victory Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Norway

    A ceremonial event titled "Şanlı Zəfər" ("Glorious Victory") was held in Oslo, the capital of Norway, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan"s Victory in the Patriotic War.

    According to Report, which refers to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Norway, the event was organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan House in Oslo.

    Ramil Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, highlighted the deep historical and spiritual significance of November 8 – Victory Day – emphasizing that the day has become a source of national pride and unity for the Azerbaijani people.

    The concert program featured performances by distinguished artists, including tar player Elchin Abbasov, kamancha player Toghrul Asadullayev, opera soloist Orkhan Jalilov, VII Television Mugham Contest laureate Ravan Gachayev, as well as dancers Firuz Aliyev and Jamila Listkova.

    Special attention was drawn to an exhibition by artist Narmina Valiyeva titled "Dedicated to the Strong in Spirit – Karabakh Collection."

