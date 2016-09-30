National cuisine of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan presented in Ganja

Ganja. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cuisine of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan presented within the Turkic Council Youth Festival in Ganja.

Report informs, Head of Ganja City Executive Power Elmar Valiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Tsuguo Takahashi, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports have attended the event.

The participants noted the unique taste of Turkish cuisine, Ottoman sherbet, Uzbek bread. After the demonstration of national dishes of each country, a concert was presented.

A representative of Uzbekistan sang a song of Rashid Behbudov.

Notably, Ganja is the European Youth Capital 2016.