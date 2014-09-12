First International Theater Festival kicks off in Sheki

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Shaki International Theater Festival organized by Shaki Executive Committee and the Union of Theatrical Figures of Azerbaijan was opened. The theatre will be represented by A.Hagverdiyev’s play “Kimdir mugessir” in the festival, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre.

According to the program, on September 19, the staff will perform with this play at the closing ceremony of the festival in Shaki State Drama Theatre named after Sabit Rahman.

The staff of the theatre will go to Shaki on September 18 and participate in the 100th anniversary of the famous humorist Lutfali Abdullayev and the opening ceremony of his monument.