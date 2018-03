Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Novruz holiday will be celebrated in the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Report informs citing TÜRKSOY, the event is to be held on March 24.

The celebration is also timed to the 70th anniversary of UNESCO. It will be attended by Secretary General TÜRKSOY Dusen Kasseinov, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

TÜRKSOY actors, including from Azerbaijan, are to perform,.