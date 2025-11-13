Minister: Cultural co-op between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries broadens

Cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is developing, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli stated at the international congress Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia, Report informs.

Karimli noted that Azerbaijan is actively restoring and conserving cultural heritage monuments in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur:

"Humanitarian projects carried out by brotherly countries in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories are a vivid manifestation of inter-country solidarity. Our cooperation, built on common heritage, is already gaining new substance. In particular, the opening of ICESCO's regional office in Baku creates new opportunities for institutional cooperation in the region."

Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are united by centuries-old history, culture, religion, and shared values:

"For Azerbaijan, preserving cultural heritage in the modern world and passing it on to future generations is of vital importance."

The minister also underlined that in recent years, cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries has been dynamically expanding:

"Creating new substance in cooperation with Central Asian countries is one of our main goals. Exhibitions, cultural days, festivals, and similar projects are being continuously implemented on a bilateral basis."