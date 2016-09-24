Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes "Music in Stone" 1st International sculpture symposium

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today "Music in Stone" 1st International sculpture symposium has kicked off in Baku with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation within 7th Maiden Tower International Art Festival.

Report informs citing the press service of the foundation, 14 sculptors from Azerbaijan, Spain, Hungary, Germany, the US, Bulgaria, Mexico, India, Georgia and Macedonia are participating in the event. Participants will make various works of art using natural stones (Shamkir’s sandstone, Absheron’s limestone) in the open air in Baku’s Gala Settlement.

Well-known Hungarian sculptor Beata Rostas said that Azerbaijan's natural stones are very conducive to make works of art.

There is no specific theme for the sculptors, they are free to express themselves on love of life and other themes.

Laureate of the State Prize of Georgia Genadi Zakaraia uses East ornaments in his works.

Notably, the symposium will last till October 2 and the works will be exhibited at one of Baku parks.