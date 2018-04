Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has held festivities for children from various orphanages in Baku, and Rehabilitation Center for People with Down Syndrome, Report informs.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The children were entertained through various games and attractions.

They also had dinner and received keepsakes from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.