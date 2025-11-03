Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    First Azerbaijan Cultural Ambassadors Forum opens in Antalya

    Cultural policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 17:37
    First Azerbaijan Cultural Ambassadors Forum opens in Antalya

    The opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan Cultural Ambassadors Forum was held in Antalya, Türkiye, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Rafael Huseynov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov, as well as prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures and other guests attended the event.

    During the ceremony, artists and cultural representatives who contributed to promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally were presented with awards.

