    DiCaprio to host fund-raiser for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

    Price of admission will be $33,400 per person

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly host a lunchtime fund-raiser for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with attendance costing a whopping $33,400 per person, Report informs referring to Variety magazine.

    The star-studded August 23 event is called a "Conversation with Hillary" and invites were recently sent out, the magazine said on Monday.

    The remainder of the money will go to the Democratic National Committee and to state and local parties.

