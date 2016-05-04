US, Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss control of export of dual-use goods

Tbilisi. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi hosts international conference on the topic of control of export of dual-use goods, relevant legislation and working principles of the system.

Report informs, the event has been jointly organized with the Department of Energy within the US State Department's Export Control Program.

In the conference, control over export of dual-use goods as well as of military goods, international cooperation in this field, exchange of experience, legislation and other issues have been discussed.

Officials of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Defense Industry attend the event.

Azerbaijani and Georgian representatives will make presentations in the framework of the event, which continue its operation on May 5. Cooperation of neighboring countries in this field, studying the US practice will be in the spotlight in the meeting.